"For those who are cognitively intact at about 100 or 101, they really seem stable for a significant period of time," says Tom Perls, who's been closely tracking the Dutch project. "It's as if they've demonstrated their ability to be resilient against a disease or even resistant against it. At that point, they just keep on going. They plateau. It's only when we start to see a decline in their cognitive function that we start to get worried."