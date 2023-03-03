You likely already know that antioxidants and healthy inflammatory balance are critical for whole-body health and longevity, but did you know that vitamin D can help support both? More research detailing vitamin D's ability to promote oxidative balance and healthy inflammatory response has been emerging as of late.*

These beneficial biological actions support just about every physiological system in the body (think cardiovascular health, cognitive function, mood support, skin health, immune function, gut health, etc.), which, in turn, helps promote healthy aging and longevity as well.