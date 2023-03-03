Study Shows Vitamin D Supplements Support Inflammatory & Oxidative Balance*
You likely already know that antioxidants and healthy inflammatory balance are critical for whole-body health and longevity, but did you know that vitamin D can help support both? More research detailing vitamin D's ability to promote oxidative balance and healthy inflammatory response has been emerging as of late.*
These beneficial biological actions support just about every physiological system in the body (think cardiovascular health, cognitive function, mood support, skin health, immune function, gut health, etc.), which, in turn, helps promote healthy aging and longevity as well.
Advertisement
How vitamin D promotes healthy inflammatory response & redox balance.
In a new umbrella meta-analysis from Pharmacological Research, scientists specifically outline supplementation with vitamin D as a valid and effective solution1 for both combating oxidative stress and supporting pro-inflammatory actions.*
Upon reviewing 23 meta-analyses that examined numerous clinical trials including over 20,000 adults, researchers found that vitamin D supplementation significantly reduced (i.e., improved):*
- Serum C-reactive protein (CRP)—a biomarker of inflammatory pathways and processes in the body
- Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α)—an adipokine and cytokine that mediates pro-inflammatory pathways and acute immune responses
- Malondialdehyde (MDA)—a biomarker of free radical formation and oxidative stress
Advertisement
The takeaway.
The results of this massive meta-analysis confirms the compelling benefits of a vitamin D supplement regimen, to promote healthy inflammatory actions, oxidative balance, and immune function, all of which are pivotal for whole-body health and longevity.*
That said, not all vitamin D supplements are created equal. To ensure you're achieving (and sustaining) a healthy vitamin D status, look for a quality daily supplement like mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+, which delivers 5,000 IU of organic vitamin D3 plus a trio of organic oils (avocado, flaxseed, and olive) for optimized bioavailability.*
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.