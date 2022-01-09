Vitamin D Deficiency Is Linked To Higher Oxidative Stress, New Study Reveals

Armed with this knowledge, the scientists working on the Cureus study were inspired to look at T/DS homeostasis in relation to vitamin D status. In women and men deficient in vitamin D, as well as in a control group (i.e., with sufficient vitamin D levels), the researchers measured thiol, total thiol (i.e., the sum of thiol and disulfide levels), and disulfide values.

Those with 25-hydroxyvitamin D, or 25(OH)D, levels above 20 ng/mL were considered "sufficient" (though at mbg, we certainly wouldn’t call these levels optimal) while those below 20 ng/mL were considered deficient.

As it turns out, thiol and total thiol levels were found to be significantly higher in the vitamin D deficiency group when compared to the control group. Additionally, T/DS balance shifted in the direction of thiol in the vitamin D deficient group.

The "so what" of this technical yet important study is this: Those with sufficient vitamin D levels are more likely to possess a healthy balance of antioxidant activity, while those with subpar vitamin D levels (vitamin D deficiency) are more likely to experience increased levels of oxidative stress (yet another reason to get enough vitamin D daily and throughout life!)*