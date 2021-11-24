 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
We're Learning More About The Link Between Vitamin D & Inflammatory Pathways: Here's The Deal*
|
Expert Reviewed We're Learning More About The Link Between Vitamin D & Inflammatory Pathways: Here's The Deal*

We're Learning More About The Link Between Vitamin D & Inflammatory Pathways: Here's The Deal*

Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer By Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Is There A Link Between Vitamin D & Inflammatory Pathways? What Research Says

Image by Jeremy Pawlowski / Stocksy

November 24, 2021 — 14:46 PM

We know there's something up with the body's inflammatory response and vitamin D—but just what is the link? A new study, published in the journal Nature Immunology, gets into the details of how this essential nutrient may support healthy inflammatory responses—and it might be the start of some exciting new research too.*

How vitamin D may facilitate a normal inflammatory response

Published jointly by scientists from Purdue University and the National Institutes of Health, the scientists behind this study demonstrated a pathway through which vitamin D confers anti-inflammatory actions important in combating inflammatory processes initiated by certain immune cells, like T cells. By better understanding how this pathway functions, the researchers suggest we can better address the ways vitamin D can support optimal immune function, the resolution of inflammatory pathways, and whole-body health.*

Research for this study was conducted in test tubes (aka, preclinical in vitro work, which is important for elucidating mechanistic insights). The study authors quickly point out that clinical trials and further studies are necessary before the results of this particular study can be extrapolated widely for human application.

"It's important to understand that we did not carry out a clinical study," says co-lead author Majid Kazemian, Ph.D., "and the results of our experiments in the test need to be tested in clinical trials in actual people."

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(23)
vitamin D3 potency+

Now that that's out of the way, the researchers specifically investigated the way vitamin D impacted inflammatory responses in individual lung cells (in some of which the immune system was working in overdrive). Understanding (even if just a little bit) the relationship between inflammatory pathways in the lungs and vitamin D may help to further research on the various ways the vitamin supports overall health.*

Advertisement

Other ways to promote a healthy inflammatory physiology

We can support our body's natural anti-inflammatory physiology and pathways throughout much of our daily lifestyle. Though there are many habits that you can adopt to do so, some of the easiest might be:

  • Drinking more water
  • Cutting back on sugar
  • Using healthy cooking oils
  • Incorporating regular exercise
  • Consuming colorful, nutrient-dense foods
  • Leveraging nutrients, botanicals & targeted bioactives with anti-inflammatory properties*

And what about vitamin D's benefits? In addition to its potential to support that all-important healthy inflammatory response, it can also help support thyroid health, immunity, gut health, and healthy bones.* Thinking of adding vitamin D to your routine? Check out our favorite supplement options, plus what to think about when choosing one.

vitamin D3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(23)
vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(23)
vitamin D3 potency+
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I Prescribe Medical Marijuana: This Is How It Actually Affects Your Brain

Jason Wachob
I Prescribe Medical Marijuana: This Is How It Actually Affects Your Brain
Integrative Health

A Functional MD's Tips To Keep Blood Sugar Stable While Enjoying Holiday Foods

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
A Functional MD's Tips To Keep Blood Sugar Stable While Enjoying Holiday Foods
Recipes

These Healthy Snacks & Apps Will Stave Off Hanger Before Your Thanksgiving Feast

Eliza Sullivan
These Healthy Snacks & Apps Will Stave Off Hanger Before Your Thanksgiving Feast
Spirituality

Anxiety Landed Me In The Hospital: This Spiritual Tool Helped Me Cope

Shannon Kaiser
Anxiety Landed Me In The Hospital: This Spiritual Tool Helped Me Cope
Friendships

Is It Really Possible To Be Friends With An Ex? We Asked Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
Is It Really Possible To Be Friends With An Ex? We Asked Experts
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Director & These Are My 3 Favorite Skin Tips At The Moment

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Director & These Are My 3 Favorite Skin Tips At The Moment
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

How To Care For Kinky & Coily Hair — Every Single Tip From The Pros

Dorian Smith-Garcia
How To Care For Kinky & Coily Hair — Every Single Tip From The Pros
Love

5 Psychologist-Approved Habits To Keep Holiday Drama Out Of Your Relationship

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
5 Psychologist-Approved Habits To Keep Holiday Drama Out Of Your Relationship
Recipes

Amplify Your Holiday Cheeseboard Wow-Factor With These Healthy Homemade Crackers

Eliza Sullivan
Amplify Your Holiday Cheeseboard Wow-Factor With These Healthy Homemade Crackers
Routines

I'm A Gastroenterologist & This Is My 5-Minute Routine For Better Digestion

Sarah Regan
I'm A Gastroenterologist & This Is My 5-Minute Routine For Better Digestion
Love

Meeting The Parents? 7 Tips To Make Your Partner's Family Fall In Love With You

Acamea Deadwiler, M.S.
Meeting The Parents? 7 Tips To Make Your Partner's Family Fall In Love With You
Beauty

There Are Actually 7 Types Of Acne — Here's How To Treat Each Spot

Jamie Schneider
There Are Actually 7 Types Of Acne — Here's How To Treat Each Spot
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/study-link-vitamin-d-and-inflammatory-reponse
vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin D3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!