Without enough NAD+, your body's sirtuin function is limited as well. But fortunately, it's possible to support your NAD+ (and therefore, sirtuins) by supplementing with nicotinamide riboside5 (NR). "NR is a derivative of niacin (vitamin B3) and a precursor to NAD+," explains Denniston. In the body, NR is converted into nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) and then to NAD+, says Petersen. Because of their effect on NAD+, NR supplements are known as NAD+ enhancers. However, in order to effectively affect your sirtuins, it's best to use high-quality NR supplements, notes Petersen.