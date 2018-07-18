This Nontoxic Cleaner Can Replace Everything In Your Cabinet

As the green beauty scene rapidly expands, new and notable offerings in natural skin care and makeup seem to be popping up almost daily. But the home space has been a little bit late to the nontoxic party. While there are a handful of home cleaners that boast simple, clean ingredient lists, the market is still murky and the FDA doesn't regulate cleaners, meaning American manufacturers aren't required to disclose all of the chemicals in their products (crazy, right?).

However, studies continue to confirm that exposure to chemicals in cleaning supplies can cause health issues: The American Lung Association found that it is associated with higher asthma rates, and the Environmental Working Group has linked it to respiratory damage and wheezing.

In a world that's filled with toxins and irritants, warnings like these can sometimes go in one ear and out the other—but as I was recently speaking with Allison Evans and Kelly Love, the co-founders of plant-based cleaning brand Branch Basics, the case for more regulation became alarmingly clear.

As a sophomore in college, Evans started experiencing crippling chronic pain throughout her body, which quickly led to a loss of motor skills. She remembers traveling the country searching for a diagnosis, but doctors couldn't peg it. Ultimately, it was Evans' aunt, Marilee, a dietary and environmental health consultant, who connected the dots and said it could be an adverse reaction to the new, just-renovated apartment she had just moved into. After cleaning up her diet and personal care products, Evans' symptoms started to subside—and when she spent the summer at Marilee's off-the-grid home immersed in the Texas Hill Country, they disappeared almost completely. Her college roommate joined her on that summer reset, and the two left convinced that your surroundings can have a huge impact on your health.