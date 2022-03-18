Lunges with upper body twists are great for strengthening different parts of the body, from the glutes and thighs, and of course, your core. In particular, this move will challenge your obliques, thanks to that gentle twisting motion. And thanks to the relatively quick speed, it can be a great cardio burst, too.

What's more, this exercise can challenge your balance and coordination, and help improve posture.

The bottom line is, if you're looking to switch up your core routine—and try an abs move with a cardio component—lunges with upper body twists are a great place to start.