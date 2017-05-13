5 Major Health Benefits Of Gluten (This Is Not A Drill)

It's likely that you've experimented with a gluten-free diet (GFD) and not because you have celiac disease or sensitivity but because at this point it seems almost un-American to let gluten-containing foods into your body. Inflammation, brain fog, bloating, and even heart disease are risks you must avoid according to many headlines, best-selling books, and media appearances.

At the 2014 revitalize conference sponsored by mindbodygreen, CEO Jason Wachob asked a panel I was on with Frank Lipman, M.D., and Mark Hyman, M.D., "Who's a fan of gluten?" It brought the house down when I was the only one who raised my hand. I went on to explain the proven health benefits of eating whole grains for disease prevention. Later, I explained the medical research supporting whole-grain foods in an article. So has the fervor for the universal adoption of GF diets and associated gliadin, amylopectin A, lectins. and exorphins diminished in the last few years? The 164 million entries on Google indicate that it hasn't lost any momentum, but recently, there have been five research studies on the topic that indicate that the GFD balloon might be about to pop: