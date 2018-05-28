What Stem Cells Really Are + How To Boost Them Naturally

In the recent study published on fasting and stem cells, the research team fasted mice for 24 hours and then harvested stem cells from their intestines. They grew the stem cells in a culture and measured their activity. They found that the regenerative capacity of the stem cells doubled compared to mice that did not fast. The science fits well with the large body of evidence that nutrition—or absence thereof during fasting—has profound effects on the behavior of cells and the maintenance of health. One of the researchers, Omer Yilmaz, indicated that "fasting had many effects on the intestine, which included boosting regeneration as well as potential uses in any type of ailment that impinges on the intestine, such as infections of cancers."

Although mice may show some changes in stem cell activity in 24 hours, in humans, studies indicate prolonged fasts can be used to trigger stem-cell-based regeneration that rejuvenates the immune system. This hopeful idea was studied by the team at University of Southern California led by Valter Longo, Ph.D., and initial findings were published in 2014. Using two to four days of a fasting-mimicking diet (FMD) in patients undergoing chemotherapy for various cancer diagnoses, patients demonstrated protection from the toxicity of treatments. The study has profound implications for accessing healthier aging as immune cell function and protection from disease declines with age. Using fasting to kill older and damaged immune cells and replacing them with stem-cell-derived new ones opens doors to a practical method to make your stem cells work for you. Dr. Longo commented that "we could not predict that prolonged fasting would have such a remarkable effect in promoting stem-cell-based regeneration."