8 Plants That Will Supercharge Your Sex Drive (A Doctor Explains)

Bergamot is citrus that looks like a lemon and grows on trees in only one region of Southern Italy. The fruit pulp has a unique combination of chemicals that block the same enzyme that statin medications like Lipitor block while also lowering blood sugar and inflammation. When bergamot is combined with other herbal preparations, it has been shown to improve ED in men with diabetes mellitus. This may be in part by supporting healthy blood sugar, blood pressure, and blood cholesterol. It may also be due to its powerful antioxidant properties that can improve endothelial function. It can be safely used in women, too, and is essentially free of side effects.