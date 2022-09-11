First, a little acupuncture 101: Acupuncture is an integrative medicine practice that involves pricking the skin or tissues with small, thin needles at certain anatomical points. Originating in ancient China, this practice has been used for thousands of years and gradually made its way to the west over time. If you want to dive deeper into the fascinating history of acupuncture, you can read all about it here.

Facial acupuncture is, as you can probably guess, acupuncture done on the face. Just like body-focused acupuncture, Eastern cultures have been practicing facial treatments for centuries. In recent years, however, there’s been a spike in popularity in the West.

Cynthia Gorman, M.S., L.Ac, an acupuncturist at New York City-based luxury acupuncture studio ORA, tells mbg about this rise: “In my opinion, facial acupuncture has gained tremendous popularity over the years simply because people are caring more about their skin health now than ever before.”

There’s a long list of potential benefits to facial acupuncture, which is why the intention varies from person to person. “Many people come in because they are either looking for a natural alternative to injectables,” Gorman explains, “Or they are looking for a way to supplement or extend the time between injectables to care for the health of their skin.” More on those benefits in a bit.