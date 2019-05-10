You may have noticed a new kind of health and natural beauty product on the scene. It comes in the form of white powder but it's not protein powder or a L-glutamine—it's collagen. And although collagen has long been used in topical creams and serums to promote skin elasticity and fight wrinkles, we're now seeing it put directly into smoothies—like in the case of Vital Protein's and Primal Kitchen's collagen protein powders—and many people, including some famous yogis and runners, swear by it.

And for many of us looking for the most natural way to look healthy and vibrant, supplementing with collagen is definitely intriguing. But does it really work? Does it even make any sense to take collagen orally? Functional and integrative dietitian and nutritionist Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN, CLT, for example, says, “Collagen will provide your body with the amino acids that are the building blocks of your connective tissue, so you should see improvement in your hair, skin, and nails health.”

Well, as mindbodygreen's health editor, I did the research for you and consulted some of our leading integrative health experts, skin specialists, and dermatologists to answer your most burning collagen questions.