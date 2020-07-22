How To Strengthen Your Immune System By Breathing Through Your Nose

Here’s the short answer: Our nasal passages are able to filter bacteria and viruses in the air. We have little hair follicles in our nose (in fact, we have as many hair follicles inside our nose as we do on our head, according to Mackenzie) that are able to filter the air as you inhale, which can block dust and bacteria from reaching your lungs.

Now, those nasal passages can only do so much: Studies have shown that, yes, our nasal cavity can filter out some particles—those particles just have to be smaller than a certain diameter. Nonetheless, our noses can function as a great particle grabber; those particles are then either blown into a tissue when you sneeze, or killed by your stomach when you swallow the mucus (as gross as it sounds, Mackenzie notes you swallow tons of mucus throughout the day).

Our mouths, on the other hand, don’t have the same knack for filtering out particles. “There's a large amount of air that passes and goes right in the lungs,” Mackenzie says. That’s why you may wake up in the morning with “dry mouth,” especially if you’re one to fall asleep with your mouth hanging wide.

Another reason our noses are linked to immunity? The mucus itself: On every single hair in our noses, there’s a mucus coating. And according to Mackenzie, “mucus is the honey badger of our immune system.” That’s because it instantaneously launches defense immune cells (TH1 and TH2, to be more specific) whenever it detects bacteria or viruses. Apparently, our snot has some pretty protective effects; that's why “a lot of people who are mouth breathers can get colds quite frequently," Mackenzie says. "With nasal breathing, the immune system completely changes.”