It’s not always clear, but according to Lebeer, several things that are known to negatively impact overall health also seem to harm the balance of bacteria in the nasal microbiome.

For example, in previous research involving smokers, Lebeer and her colleagues found an association with more pathogenic or harmful taxa in the nasal passageways such as Staphylococcus and Corynebacterium bacteria.

Overuse of antibiotics may have a negative impact on the nasal microbiome as well—just as it does in the gut microbiome.

There’s also some reason to think that poor gut health itself—caused by poor diet, antibiotics, or any number of factors—may in turn worsen the health of your nasal microbiome and lead to problems. “My practice has shown me that the implications of an unhealthy gut microbiome influence systems all over the body, including those connected with the respiratory systems, such as allergies and asthma,” says Vincent Pedre, MD, author of Happy Gut. “But, when you improve gut health, you also improve the health of the airways.”

In fact, research suggests a significant connection between poor gut health at a young age and later development of asthma; and people with asthma have been shown to have different nasal microbiome compositions than people without.

Lebeer speculates that the gut microbiome could affect the nasal microbiome in two different ways. “There could be a direct effect, because the nasal and oral cavity are directly linked via the nasopharynx,” says Lebeer. “There could also be an indirect link due to a gut-respiratory systemic axis [or gut-lung axis]. This means that orally consumed prebiotic and probiotic foods could have signaling, metabolic, and immune effects in the gut that can also be transferred and observed in the nose.”