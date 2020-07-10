This is not the first study to point out a link between mental health and gut health. It’s also not the first to show the effects probiotics have on depression. The reason for this link is the gut-brain connection, which is an interconnected system that allows the mind to communicate with the gut microbiome and vice versa.

According to the BMJ study, adults who saw the biggest improvement in depressive symptoms had pre-existing gut disorders, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). This suggests that because their microbiomes were not well balanced, it negatively impacted their mental health. Once probiotics helped increase good gut bacteria, both their digestive issues and moods saw improvements.