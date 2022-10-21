This Helps Me Stay Sharp & Alert While I Drive (Even With Kids In The Backseat)

 Skip to content

As A Former New Yorker, This Helped Me Adjust To Living & Driving In A New City

Colleen Wachob
October 21, 2022 — 3:01 AM

I was a New Yorker for 13 years. If I had to get somewhere, I would sit back in a taxi, Uber, or train and simply let someone else take me where I needed to go. So, as you can imagine, flexing my driving muscles for the first time in over a decade after my recent move from NYC to Miami was a shock to the system. 

Driving a car is like riding a bike, right?

Listen, moving to a new city is difficult enough without relearning how to drive.

Even though I grew up in California and am fully capable of operating a motor vehicle, my driving skills were a little rusty. Add a couple of kids in the backseat and you’ve got yourself a potential recipe for disaster. 

I’ll be honest, I waited a full two months after our move before driving in Florida. After years of public transportation, the idea of driving my kids in a minivan on busy suburban streets intimidated me a bit. 

Thankfully, mbg’s brain guard+ delivers the mental clarity and acuity I needed to dust off my driving skills and get me back on the road.*

How brain guard+ made relearning how to drive easier.

I started taking brain guard+ well before our move, and thank goodness I did! This incredible nootropic helps support processing speed (so I can stay alert), promote mental clarity and recall (so I can remember new routes), and enhances my ability to tune out stimuli (like screaming kiddos)—all of which are valuable skills I need on the road.*

I’m no biohacker, but I do think about what it means to have a really good quality of life down the (metaphorical) road as well. For me, that means having strong cognitive function and being sound of mind later in life. brain guard+ helps promote cerebral blood flow and optimize my long-term cognitive performance, so I can support my brain longevity starting today.*

The takeaway.

When I think about quality of life, optimal cognitive function is high on the list of things I want to be able to control. Yes, it’s also about my brain’s performance now—like driving my girls to school with mental ease. But it’s also about cognitive health 30 years from now. 

mbg’s brain guard+ helps me tackle mental challenges today and sets me up for cognitive success in the future.* I can’t imagine life without it! 

For other nootropic supplements that can help you on and off the road, check out mbg’s supplement roundups for focus and concentration and memory.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
