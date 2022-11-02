As A CEO And Mom Of Two, Here’s Why I Started Working With A Financial Planner

On a day-to-day basis, well-being might look like getting our steps in, syncing meals with our internal clock, or staying loyal to our bedtime routine... But there's so much more to it than that. We’re faced with financial decisions literally every single day––whether it’s splurging on a $10 smoothie or submitting a down payment on a house. The natural reaction might be to use wellness as a way of pushing our financial worries aside, but the truth is we’re thinking about this relationship all wrong. Finances and wellness go hand-in-hand.

Money tends to be at the core of a lot of stress––and that stress can trickle into other areas of our lives, impacting things like sleep, anxiety levels, and food choices. Maintaining a good relationship with our finances is a critical piece of the well-being puzzle. I learned that firsthand in the early days of mindbodygreen. As with any new business, it took some time to get our footing financially and that caused a lot of anxiety and marital stress. Looking back, I wonder what kind of difference it would have made if we had had access to certain tools. It would have been a game-changer to know about Facet Wealth back then—AKA the money therapist we wish we had.