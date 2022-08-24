The Wellness World Can Feel Expensive: How To Deal 

Billboards, Instagram ads, and commercials alike are cluttered with products and experiences that promise to make you look better or feel healthier in the name of wellness. For their marketing purposes, all it takes is one purchase, and boom—you’re suddenly more well than you were before, or at least you think you are momentarily.

Here’s the thing: Wellness isn’t something that can be flat-out bought. That being said, certain investments, whether it be for mental, physical, or spiritual wellness, can cost a pretty penny—especially given the rising prices. And given all of the information thrown at you on a daily basis, choosing where to spend and where to save isn’t an easy task.

Here, financial expert and money coach Haley Kowalewski (AKA @femmefinancialcoaching on Instagram) tells mbg exactly how to create the ultimate wellness budget because investing in your health and wellbeing is important, but it shouldn’t be stress-inducing.