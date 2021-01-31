I wasn’t always on the positive affirmation train. See, when I thought of doing affirmations, it conjured visions of me standing in front of a mirror telling myself how great I was. And that seemed weird. This was all before I actually dove into the neuroscience behind affirmations and began to understand how truly impactful they can be. Then I went all in. Because your emotions and mindset are at the root of your money behaviors, positive affirmations can be especially powerful in transforming your financial game.

If there’s one area of life that most of us could utilize some positive affirmations, it’s in the money space. Money can be a very charged topic that many of us avoid. Unfortunately, avoidance doesn’t help us build a better relationship with our finances. And you need to develop a strong partnership with it because money will be part of your life every day for the rest of your life.

If the thought of money or a budget starts to cause you stress, beginning with money affirmations can help you move forward.