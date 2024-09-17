Advertisement
I’m A CEO, Founder & Mom Of 2 — Here's Why I Feel Stronger Than Ever At 45
At 45 years old, I’m in the best physical (and mental) shape of my life. But the path here wasn’t straightforward. I had to unlearn habits that defined decades of my life, adapt to changing nutrition recommendations and beliefs, and realign what my true priorities were. These aren’t shifts that happen overnight—instead, it took my entire adult life.
Part 1: Running my body into the ground in my 20s
During my 20s, my focus was set on building my career, and I thought that being healthy meant staying active. I would occasionally take off from work and run 12 miles. And at the end of the day, I wasn’t nourishing my body right.
Sipping on green juices, eating heaps of frozen yogurt (yes, from those self-serve places), and regularly participating in happy hour culture, wasn’t enough to support my most basic nutrition needs, let alone fuel the amount of cardio I was doing.
By the time I was nearing 30, I knew something needed to change. I just wasn’t expecting the wake-up call I got.
Part 2: Reckoning with my health in my 30s
I was 32 and I had a pulmonary embolism (a blood clot in the lungs). While I looked fit and healthy on the outside, I was struggling with life’s most fundamental element: breathing.
This was one of those breakdown moments that fortunately led to a breakthrough, and I threw myself into trying so many wellness modalities in a game of Marco Polo to see what would stick and actually make me feel good.
At the time, I resonated with acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine. It helped ground me in my body and the moment after years of doing everything but sitting still. It was also a jumping-off point to start thinking about how I eat differently. And I think in my 30s, I did a good job of focusing more on real food—heavily plant-based foods.
Relying on plant proteins was not enough for me
Like a lot of women in health and wellness at the time, I went through vegetarian and vegan phases. I understand the ethical argument for these lifestyles, but—looking back—it’s not the right nutrition for my body. I was definitely not intentional with my food choices to hit my body’s protein needs, especially through the process of recovering, building a business, and becoming a parent.
I don't think protein was in the zeitgeist at that time for health and wellness the way it is now. Thankfully, there have been a lot of leaders who have helped transform that conversation, and my friend Gabrielle Lyon, D.O. has had a profound impact on how I think about protein and protein intake.
Part 3: Finding strength & coming into my own in my 40s
Lyon has been an advocate for redefining perceptions of what an optimal protein intake for building and maintaining muscle looks like for women. In addition to speaking up about the researched-backed benefits of animal proteins.
We even dug into the research behind plant versus animal protein when creating mindbodygreen’s protein powder, and based on the evidence, we formulated a grass-fed whey protein isolate+. The evidence was clear: it’s better absorbed and more efficient at building muscle thanks to the natural presence of the amino acid leucine.*
While I’m targeting 150 grams each day, I'm realistically at 110 grams (with the help of a lot of Greek yogurt, whey protein, and fish).
I also started supplementing with our creatine+ (5 grams of creatine plus 2 grams of taurine). Creatine is the most researched supplement, with decades of studies showing that creatine helps build muscle and enhance strength while supporting brain health. I’ve taken this supplement consistently over the last six months and have felt the difference.*
Switching up my workout routine
Just eating more protein and taking creatine doesn’t build strength though. However, they support muscle protein synthesis and help maximize the impact of my weighted workouts—which I’m doing much more of these days.*
I found a great trainer in Miami (Ashley Damaj of Mothership Wellness), who specializes in training women over 40. Having a coach who keeps me accountable has done wonders in garnering and sustaining my motivation.
I’ve also found joy with rucking—walking with a weighted vest. It’s been a great way to exercise while I watch my girls’s lacrosse practice and a fun conversation starter with the other moms.
How it feels to be my strongest at 45
Aging can feel intimidating and like there are so many parts to it that you can’t control. But I get so excited about weightlifting that I can physically see myself getting stronger every week. It's the consistency of this exercise and the eating habits that support your movement that really shape the trajectory of how you age.
In my 20s, vanity was the main driver of my habits. In my 30s, it was more about survival—overcoming a medical emergency, regaining my footing, and making it through the throughs of pregnancy and early motherhood. Now, in my 40s, I’m getting back to me. And it feels really good.
This last month, I gained one pound of muscle all due to consistency with the dietary and exercise habits that research shows to support muscle.
The takeaway
It’s always the right time to start prioritizing your health because the best is likely still to come. I’m encouraged that the conversation about women’s health is shifting from a deprivation, weight loss mindset to one focused on cultivating more—more strength that is.
