I was hooked on acupuncture from the first time I tried it. Since then I've had close to 100 appointments, and each one proves itself worth the price. Still, when I found out there was a way to get similar results from home, my interest was piqued.

Turns out, WTHN's Acupressure Mat Set went viral on TikTok for a reason. After purchasing the mat about a year ago, it quickly became one of my most prized possessions.

This spiky mat hasn't fully replaced my love for acupuncture, but it sure has saved me a lot of money on frequent treatments. It's one of my favorite ways to relax and unwind, and it instantly relieves my sore back and neck after long days of sitting.