Want To Raise Independent, Successful Kids? 3 Reasons To Treat Them Like Adults

If there's one thing journalist and teacher Esther Wojcicki knows, it's how to empower children. She has raised some pretty successful daughters—Susan, Anne, and Janet—who have grown up to become the CEO of YouTube, the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe, and an assistant professor at UCSF with a Ph.D. and master's in public health, respectively (Janet also spoke at our revitalize event in 2015!). Not only has Wojcicki learned the importance of empowerment in raising her own family, but she makes it a point to empower the children she teaches in school. A firm believer in making mistakes, Wojcicki knows how to create uplifting environments where kids can flourish and take healthy risks.

When I sat down with Wojcicki on this week's episode of the podcast, we chatted about her book, How To Raise Successful People, as well as the advice she would give to parents who want to empower their own children. Her instruction was simple yet has remained with me since: Treat your kids like adults.

Here are the three reasons Wojcicki wants you to treat your kids like adults. Who knows—with this level of empowerment and independence, you may have a couple of CEOs of your own one day: