Why You Want to Raise a Wild Child

We all—adults and kids—need unstructured time to unwind and recharge. It's what helps us perform better when we come back to school or work. And when kids' days are too regimented and packed with playdates and extracurricular activities, they internalize the fact that downtime isn't important and you don't need to make room for it.

And in adults, we know burnout is real and happens when we don't take enough breaks to regroup. Well, kids need to learn this lesson too. And you, as a mindful parent, might try to stress to your kids that work-life balance is important to your overall health, but unless you show them early on how to have regular unstructured time, you might be sending them mixed signals. "You can tell your kids all you want that it's really important to take time for themselves," says Pressman. "But if you don't give yourself and your child the opportunity to be calm and have unstructured time, you are just showing them that it actually shouldn't be a priority and you should put it after everything else."

And as Beurkens notes, she sees this issue bubbling up with the kids she regularly works with. "I have teens saying things like 'I don't want to grow up because from what I can tell, it's just work, work, work, and no balance,'" she says. "We're teaching them this by always loading on more activities, more pressure, more things to do."