10 Ways To Make Big Decisions You'll Never Regret

Spiritual guidance is everywhere, but often we miss it because we’re not paying attention. Once you’ve surrendered a decision and asked for help, be on the lookout for signs.

For example, I was recently trying to decide whether my "soul twin" Dennis and I should lead a writing workshop in Peru. I didn’t want to leave my daughter behind. He had some other commitments. But we had put money down on reserving a space, and we only had 24 hours to get our money back. So we remembered to surrender the decision, ask for help, and watch for signs. About 15 minutes after we made our offering of the workshop to the Divine, I walked into a coffee shop where a big sign literally read, “Say yes to Peru.” I’m not kidding! They were sampling new Peruvian coffee. Within the next 24 hours, I got three “yes” signs. Dennis got two. So yeah, we’re going to be teaching that workshop.

Moral of the story: Look for synchronicities, billboards with messages, song lyrics with answers, unexpected emails, and people with messages for you. I’ve even gotten answers from bumper stickers or license plates!