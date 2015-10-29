mindbodygreen

We're thrilled to bring you revitalize, our second annual online summit. For two days, we're bringing together health experts from around the world to discuss how to transform the way we eat, move, and live.

Full Length Sessions

Body Hacking: Yay or Nay?
Rich Roll,  Dave Asprey,  and Dr. Garth Davis
What Are Telomeres And Why Should I Care?
Janet Wojcicki PhD,  Elissa Epel PhD
The Truth About Relationships
Neil Strauss,  Dr. Emily Nagoski,  Dr. Abraham Morgentaler
How To Harness The Power Of Flow To Make Better Decisions & Enhance Performance
Jamie Wheal,  Adam Wright PhD
Why Fighting Is Good For You: The Zen Of Creative Conflict Resolution
Diane Hamilton
What's Next For The Microbiome?
Dr. Robynne Chutkan
How To Be The Master Of Your Mood
Neema Moraveji PhD
A Food Pioneer In Detroit: How Kitchens Can Revitalize Communities
Devita Davison
No More Games: The Hidden Forces At Play In Love, Lust & Relationships
Neil Strauss
How Meditation Can Heal The World (Yes, Really!)
Dr. James Gordon
The Democratization Of Juicing
Jimmy Rosenberg,  Amanda Chantal-Bacon
How I Lead My Double Life: Corporate Attorney & Extreme Athlete
Amelia Boone
Can Video Games Keep Your Mind In Shape?
Dr. Adam Gazzaley
Why Stress Is A Healthy Part Of A Meaningful Life
Darrah Westrup PhD
Why We Turned GMOs Into A Dramatic Thriller
Zoe Lister-Jones,  Daryl Wein
Saturday Morning Session One
Steph Davis,  Gretchen Bleiler,  Amelia Boone,  Ben Greenfield
How To Make Choices That Bring You Sustainable Happiness
Michael Norton Ph.D.
Trusting Your Gut & Overcoming Incurable Obstacles
Seamus Mullen
Climbing My Way Through Life
Steph Davis
Superman Or Caveman: Going Back To Nature To Get Better Results
Ben Greenfield
What Do Women Really Want? A Sexpert Explains It All
Dr. Emily Nagoski
Yes, Men Fake Orgasms, Too + Other Truths About Male Sexuality
Dr. Abraham Morgentaler
Butter, Bulletproof & Beyond
Dave Asprey
John Salley: Vegan, PETA Spokesman, NBA Champion
John Salley
What It Really Means To Forgive
Fred Luskin PhD
Olympic Medalist To Meditating Environmentalist
Gretchen Bleiler
Beyond The Wire: Surviving & Thriving In Baltimore
Quentin Vennie
Heartache, Healing & Hope
Penelope Draganic
I Am A Real Woman & So Is Every Other Woman
Kathryn Budig
Saturday Afternoon Session Two
Emily Nagoski,  Neil Strauss,  Kathryn Budig,  Abraham Morgentaler
Saturday Afternoon Session One
Emily Nagoski,  Neil Strauss,  Abraham Morgentaler
Saturday Morning Session Two
Rich Roll,  Devita Davison,  Adam Wright,  Jamie Wheal,  Charlie Knoles,  Dave Asprey,  Garth Davis,  Light Watkins
Friday Afternoon Session Two
Penelope Draganic,  Seamus Mullen,  Dave Asprey
Friday Afternoon Session One
Zoe Lister-Jones,  Dr. Robynne Chutkan,  John Salley,  Daryl Wein,  Jimmy Rosenberg,  Amanda Chantal Bacon
Friday Morning Session Two
Quentin Vennie,  Adam Gazzaley,  Diane Hamilton,  James Gordon,  Fred Luskin
Friday Morning Session One
Jason Wachob,  Neema Moraveji,  Michael Norton

Speakers

Emily Nagoski

Sex Educator, Author of Come As You Are

Zoe Lister-Jones

Actress/Producer of CONSUMED

Seamus Mullen

Award-Winning Chef & Restaurateur

Devita Davison

Co-Director of FoodLab Detroit

James Gordon

Founder & Director of The Center for Mind-Body Medicine

Neema Moraveji

Co-Founder of Spire

Adam Gazzaley

Cognitive Neuroscientist, Professor at UCSF

Steph Davis

Rock Climber, BASE Jumper, Wingsuit Flyer

Ben Greenfield

Ex-Bodybuilder, Triathlete, Coach

Michael Norton

Professor at Harvard Business School, Author of Happy Money

Diane Hamilton

Mediator, Facilitator, Spiritual Teacher

Darrah Westrup

Clinical Psychologist, ACT Trainer

Jimmy Rosenberg

Founder of Evolution Fresh

Jason Wachob

Founder & CEO of mindbodygreen

Robynne Chutkan

Gastroenterologist, Author of Gut Bliss

Amanda Chantal Bacon

Founder of Moon Juice

Penelope Draganic

Founder of Brava Marketing

Jamie Wheal

Executive Director of Flow Genome Project

Daryl Wein

Award-Winning Filmmaker, Director/Producer of CONSUMED

Quentin Vennie

Wellness Coach, Yoga Guide

Adam Wright

Mental Training & Peak Performance Consultant

Dave Asprey

Founder & CEO of Bulletproof

Janet Wojcicki

Assistant Professor at UCSF

John Salley

4-Time NBA Champion, Wellness Advocate

Abraham Morgentaler

Author of The Truth About Men & Sex, Professor at Harvard Medical School

Garth Davis

Weight Loss Surgeon

Neil Strauss

Journalist, Author of The Game & The Truth

Gretchen Bleiler

Olympic Silver Medalist, 4-Time X Games Gold Medalist, Pro Snowboarder

Rich Roll

Ultra Athlete. Author of Finding Ultra & The Plantpower Way

Elissa Epel

Professor of Psychiatry at UCSF

Fred Luskin

Director of Forgiveness Project, Professor at Stanford

Kathryn Budig

Yoga Teacher, Author of Aim True

Amelia Boone

2013 Spartan Race World Champion, 2-Time World's Toughest Mudder Champion

