In May 2012, I was leaving the “Strong” class at Strala yoga and felt a bit out of breath. It was a hot Saturday morning in New York City and I brushed it off as the result of a sweaty class at the start of the summer season. I asked my husband, Jason, to meet me in the city and we walked around the West Village for a bit before I felt the need to head home. We took the A train home and after I left the train, I collapsed going up the station’s stairs. I got up, exited the subway and we called my doctor.