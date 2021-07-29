This Increasingly Popular Term Helps Explain The Spectrum Of Sexual Desire

"Because this is a concept that arose from the [asexual] community, it's a way of contrasting what many people think of as the norm with the space that ace folks occupy," Queen explains. "Rather than this state of sexual interest merely being thought of as normal, the term allosexual gives it a name and depicts it as one of the different ways to relate to sexuality. It puts sexuality (and the role of asexuality) in a different and in many ways more equitable context this way."