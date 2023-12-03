Skip to Content
Sex

Save 25% On This “Can’t Live Without Toy” For Unmatched Pleasure

Carleigh Ferrante
Dame Pom Vibrator Sale
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

After trying dozens (yup, dozens) of sex toys, I've developed a few non-negotiables. I want my vibrators to be discreet, quiet, powerful, high quality, and easy to use. Sure, I may sound picky; but orgasms come with a slew of benefits (e.g. better sleep1, increased oxytocin and dopamine2, and glowing skin), so what’s wrong with wanting a device that actually gets you there?

All that in mind, there’s something about the Dame Pom that’s like a siren drawing me in. Perhaps it’s the 1,000+ rave reviews, the approachable design or current 25% off discount. Regardless of the pull, I just know I need the Pom vibrator in my hands ASAP.

Dame Pom

$74
Dame Pom Vibrator Sale

What's great about the Dame Pom

That list of must-haves I mentioned? The Pom checks every box. For starters, the design is on point.

It’s so sleek many reviewers say they leave it right out on their nightstand. The device is designed to fit in the palm of your hand—and the silky smooth, medical-grade silicone bends and adapts to fit any position. 

Speaking of adapting to your needs, the Pom is as customizable as they come. The device has five intensity levels and five pattern modes, so you can find just the right setting for optimal pleasure. The toy also falls on the low end of the volume scale, with some shoppers noting that it’s so quiet they’re comfortable using the device while other people are home. And yet, it’s surprisingly powerful (even on the lowest settings).

Although I’m analyzing this vibe with the mind of a sex toy enthusiast, newbies love the Pom just as much as experts. One first-timer says they “literally can’t go without it,” and another raves that it’s “comfy to hold and so easy to hit the right spot.” 

Expert or beginners, a resounding thread among reviewers is that this tiny toy ensures an orgasm every time. It’s been dubbed: “the only vibe you’ll ever need,” “the most comfortable vibrator ever,” and “the best purchase ever.” Some people are even opting for more than one toy, so they're covered when the 60-minute battery charge runs out. (It's bound to happen when you like a vibrator this much!)

Dame Pom

$74
Dame Pom Vibrator Sale

The takeaway

If you think all vibrators are created equal, think again. Some are clunky, others are loud, and many simply don’t get the job done. But all signs (and 1,000+ reviewers) are telling me Dame’s Pom is elite—and this is one vibrator sale you won't want to miss. Score yours for 25% off while you still can!

