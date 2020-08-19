True intimacy is all about letting someone penetrate you (emotionally!), and you penetrate them right back. If you hold things back from your partner and spare them your deepest truth by telling white lies—or outright lies, even with the best intentions—that dishonesty mars your connection.

Radical honesty is bold. You throw your cards on the table to honor who you are and ask for what you really want.

Ever notice how after a deep, raw, honest conversation with your partner, you can't keep your hands off each other? Let your partner see you. All of you. Tell the truth, even if it scares you.