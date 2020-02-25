You might think it's because they realize they're not right for each other or because they argue too much or aren't having enough sex or have feelings for someone else. These can be challenging issues in a relationship, but none is the main reason people fall out of love.

The No. 1 reason people fall out of love is because they're human. Yes. We are designed to fall out of love. And then, if the relationship is healthy and both people understand what real love is about, we fall back in love, deeper than before. And then we fall out of love and back in love. You get the picture. Falling in and out love is as cyclical as the tides of the ocean.

The problem generally arises when, at the first sign of falling out of love, someone jumps ship.