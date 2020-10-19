9 Easy Ways To Reconnect In Your Relationship

This funny thing happens in sessions where one partner just doesn’t feel heard. Their sweetheart can repeat the exact words they’ve said to them over and over again, but still isn't feeling what the partner is expressing. The issue isn’t whether or not their sweetheart has actually heard their words. The issue is whether or not their sweetheart understands (and empathizes with) how they feel. Next time your partner says they don’t feel heard, try connecting with their emotion instead of their story to help deepen your connection.