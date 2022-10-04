Doing This Before You Meditate May Help You Relax Even More
Whether you’ve been meditating for years or just picked up the practice, achieving a relaxed state is not always easy. Quieting the mind is one of the main goals of meditation, but given the ebbs and flows of life, that mission is naturally easier to accomplish on some days more than others.
Sitting in a quiet place and on a comfortable surface will certainly increase your chances of tapping into a deeper meditative state. However, here's one more hack you may not have thought of yet.
Why you should use aromatherapy pre-meditation.
Our go-to tip: Use aromatherapy to help settle your body and mind. You can either turn on an oil diffuser or opt for an essential oil room spray. The most important part is finding a blend of scents to encourage relaxation rather than stimulation. Here, find a few calming scents to choose from:
- Lavender
- Chamomile
- Clary sage
- Bergamot
- Geranium
- Rose
- Sandalwood
- Eucalyptus
If you want a one-stop-shop aromatherapy product, let us introduce you to our shining star: the mbg dream mist. This essential oil spritz contains a blend of lavender, sandalwood, Roman chamomile, and linden blossom.
dream mist
A turn-down service for your senses
This blend was designed specifically to encourage relaxation, especially that warm and rich hint of sandalwood—a scent that’s been used in meditation practices for centuries. If you’re preparing for meditation, a scent too strong may cause your mind to wander even more, which is why our blend has a soft, gentle aroma. Imagine just a whisper of scent lulling you into a restorative headspace.
Major plus: You can use this mist in the shower for an elevated rinse, on your linens before sliding into bed, or at your desk for a midday refresh. The bottle isn’t too big or bulky, meaning you can plop it into any bag for relaxation on the go, too. The options are truly endless.
The takeaway.
Entering a relaxed state is inevitably easier on some days than others. One hack to encourage a calm mind even on the most hectic days? Call upon essential oils, especially blends with lavender and sandalwood. You can use an oil diffuser, room spray, or opt for a scented body lotion if that fits your fancy—here are 15 of the best-smelling body products if that sounds more up your alley.
