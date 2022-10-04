 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Meditation
Doing This Before You Meditate May Help You Relax Even More

Doing This Before You Meditate May Help You Relax Even More

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Woman Meditating at Home

Image by Micky Weswedel / Stocksy

October 4, 2022 — 10:01 AM

Whether you’ve been meditating for years or just picked up the practice, achieving a relaxed state is not always easy. Quieting the mind is one of the main goals of meditation, but given the ebbs and flows of life, that mission is naturally easier to accomplish on some days more than others. 

Sitting in a quiet place and on a comfortable surface will certainly increase your chances of tapping into a deeper meditative state. However, here's one more hack you may not have thought of yet. 

Why you should use aromatherapy pre-meditation. 

Our go-to tip: Use aromatherapy to help settle your body and mind. You can either turn on an oil diffuser or opt for an essential oil room spray. The most important part is finding a blend of scents to encourage relaxation rather than stimulation. Here, find a few calming scents to choose from: 

  • Lavender 
  • Chamomile
  • Clary sage
  • Bergamot 
  • Geranium 
  • Rose
  • Sandalwood
  • Eucalyptus 

If you want a one-stop-shop aromatherapy product, let us introduce you to our shining star: the mbg dream mist. This essential oil spritz contains a blend of lavender, sandalwood, Roman chamomile, and linden blossom. 

dream mist

dream mist

A turn-down service for your senses

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(20)
dream mist

This blend was designed specifically to encourage relaxation, especially that warm and rich hint of sandalwood—a scent that’s been used in meditation practices for centuries. If you’re preparing for meditation, a scent too strong may cause your mind to wander even more, which is why our blend has a soft, gentle aroma. Imagine just a whisper of scent lulling you into a restorative headspace. 

Major plus: You can use this mist in the shower for an elevated rinse, on your linens before sliding into bed, or at your desk for a midday refresh. The bottle isn’t too big or bulky, meaning you can plop it into any bag for relaxation on the go, too. The options are truly endless. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Entering a relaxed state is inevitably easier on some days than others. One hack to encourage a calm mind even on the most hectic days? Call upon essential oils, especially blends with lavender and sandalwood. You can use an oil diffuser, room spray, or opt for a scented body lotion if that fits your fancy—here are 15 of the best-smelling body products if that sounds more up your alley. 

 

dream mist
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(20)
dream mist

dream mist

A turn-down service for your senses

dream mist

dream mist

A turn-down service for your senses

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(20)
dream mist
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

Are You A Chronic People-Pleaser? How To Stop (For Good), From A Therapist

Maria Sosa, M.S., MFT
Are You A Chronic People-Pleaser? How To Stop (For Good), From A Therapist
Spirituality

Your Energy Report For October 2022 Is In: Here's What's In The Air This Month

Natasha Levinger
Your Energy Report For October 2022 Is In: Here's What's In The Air This Month
Home

The Type Of Mattress An M.D. Says ' Can Absolutely Help' For Better Sleep

Brittany Loggins
The Type Of Mattress An M.D. Says ' Can Absolutely Help' For Better Sleep
Home

Sleep Through The Night While You Can, With These 7 Best Mattresses For Pregnancy

Jamey Powell
Sleep Through The Night While You Can, With These 7 Best Mattresses For Pregnancy
Recipes

Found: A Healthy Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate Packed With Gut-Loving Ingredients

Hannah Frye
Found: A Healthy Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate Packed With Gut-Loving Ingredients
Integrative Health

Prone To Mid-Night Wake-Ups? How A Holistic MD Falls Back Asleep In Minutes

Sarah Regan
Prone To Mid-Night Wake-Ups? How A Holistic MD Falls Back Asleep In Minutes
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Want To Try Retinol But Have Sensitive Skin? Try These Gentle Options

Hannah Frye
Want To Try Retinol But Have Sensitive Skin? Try These Gentle Options
Beauty

This Is Suni Lee's Best-Kept Secret For The Perfect Gymnast Bun

Jamie Schneider
This Is Suni Lee's Best-Kept Secret For The Perfect Gymnast Bun
Integrative Health

8 Sneaky Places Inflammation May Be Hiding, From A Functional Medicine Expert

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
8 Sneaky Places Inflammation May Be Hiding, From A Functional Medicine Expert
Home

7 Reasons You Buy Things You Don't Need—And How To Break The Cycle

Tracy McCubbin
7 Reasons You Buy Things You Don't Need—And How To Break The Cycle
Beauty

I'm A Brow Specialist & This Is The One Thing I'd Never Do To My Brows

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Brow Specialist & This Is The One Thing I'd Never Do To My Brows
Integrative Health

Want Enhanced Orgasms? How About Sexual Satisfaction? This Vitamin Can Help*

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
Want Enhanced Orgasms? How About Sexual Satisfaction? This Vitamin Can Help*
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-should-use-aromatherapy-pre-meditation
dream mist

A turn-down service for your senses

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
dream mist

Your article and new folder have been saved!