Why you should use aromatherapy pre-meditation. 

Whether you’ve been meditating for years or just picked up the practice, achieving a relaxed state is not always easy. Quieting the mind is one of the main goals of meditation, but given the ebbs and flows of life, that mission is naturally easier to accomplish on some days more than others.

Sitting in a quiet place and on a comfortable surface will certainly increase your chances of tapping into a deeper meditative state. However, here's one more hack you may not have thought of yet.