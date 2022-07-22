When you think of soothing scents, chances are you think of lavender. It's one of the most popular essential oils for relaxation, and its floral, tranquil aroma makes it quite the crowd pleaser. "My favorite calming scent is lavender essential oil by far," agrees aromatherapist Valencia McClure, founder of The Artistry of Essential Oils. Not only does it have a restoring aroma, but research shows smelling lavender can even improve the quality of rest. A bonus? It's one of the more affordable oils, too.