Everyone has their own go-to methods to unwind after a long, busy day. For some, it’s a few evening stretches or a walk around the block; for others, it’s a mindful journaling session coupled with meditation. Many even rely on their nighttime skin care routine to clear their heads and prepare their minds for rest. No matter how you choose to wind down, adding a calming scent to the rotation can soothe your senses and elevate the experience even further.

Although, if you want to use scent to your full advantage, it takes a little more effort than lighting a subtly sweet candle. Yep, we’re talking about aromatherapy: Ahead, experts share the most calming essential oils to fold into your routine and how to use them for prime relaxation.