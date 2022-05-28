Beauty Sleep Sprays: What These Pillow Mists Do & Our Recommendations mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.

Image by 12963734 / iStock May 28, 2022

Morning rituals are common for many, but different from person to person. Some people like to go for a morning stroll while others find peace in sipping a morning cup of joe. The same goes for evening routines, though they’re generally geared more toward relaxation and pre-sleep practices. For some, this means writing a few pages in a journal, meditating, or cleaning their space. No matter what evening routine you have going now, there’s one quick step that can create a relaxing ambiance regardless. Enter, sleep sprays. These mists come in a plethora of different scents, and we’ve picked out the best of the best below. But first, let’s understand what exactly a sleep spray is and what it’s not.

What are "sleep sprays"?

Sleep sprays are simply pillow mists by another name. These mists are not sleep aids, however people call them sleep sprays because they tend to associate them with going to bed (ahem, you spray it on your pillow after all), but they're nothing more than a linen or room product. But just because they aren't aids, doesn't mean they don't deserve a spot in your routine. They can be part of a larger nighttime ritual that sets your night up for success. Not to mention, they have use far beyond the pillow.

How we picked: Ingredients We looked for clean, naturally-derived ingredients in the following sleep sprays. We included products made with naturally derived botanical essential oils. Affordability We searched for affordable options to include in our roundup list. This means sprays that cost less initially and last longer. Diversity of scent We looked for sleep sprays that could satisfy different scent preferences. Some are floral, others woodsy, and some a blend of both. Relaxing smells Formulas with specific essential oils or notes known to relax the mind and create an environment for restorative rest were prioritized.

What to look for in a linen mist.

Choosing a perfume is all about personal preference—and so is selecting a sleep mist. If you’re using this spray on your pillow, you want to make sure it’s something you love. However, if you’re sleeping with another person or want to use this mist as a room spray as well, you may want to select something more universal. Luckily, many of these mists have a light scent, so you can build it up based on how much you want to smell the mist. There are some ingredients to look for that contribute to a relaxing environment (many of which you tend to find in spas for this reason). Here, a few different ingredients to look for in a mist specifically used for bedtime:

Lavender: This essential oil has been used for ages in households across the world to create a tranquil environment. Now grown globally, it’s native to the Mediterranean, the Arabian Peninsula, and Russia.

This essential oil has been used for ages in households across the world to create a tranquil environment. Now grown globally, it’s native to the Mediterranean, the Arabian Peninsula, and Russia. Chamomile: if you enjoy a cup of chamomile tea before bed, you should look for this ingredient in your go-to sleep mist too. The scent of this flower is soft and gentle, which is perfect for easing the mind. If you’re sensitive to overpowering scents, look for a mist with this soft smell to encourage relaxation.

if you enjoy a cup of chamomile tea before bed, you should look for this ingredient in your go-to sleep mist too. The scent of this flower is soft and gentle, which is perfect for easing the mind. If you’re sensitive to overpowering scents, look for a mist with this soft smell to encourage relaxation. Earthy woods: When looking for a blend of scents, earthy woods can level up any floral blend. Sandalwood specifically has historical significance in various meditation rituals. The rich scent helps ground airy florals as well.

When looking for a blend of scents, earthy woods can level up any floral blend. Sandalwood specifically has historical significance in various meditation rituals. The rich scent helps ground airy florals as well. Light florals: Though lavender is popular for sleep sprays, not everyone favors this scent. If you’re looking for something different but still prefer a floral profile, look for rose, jasmine, or neroli oils instead.

mbg review process.

At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking). Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved. Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here.

The takeaway.