Study Shows Men Still Feel Judged When They Talk About Their Feelings

These pressures come with real consequences: 39% of men say they at times change their behavior to appear more masculine, with 10% saying they do it "frequently." More than a quarter of men (29%) say they've purposefully not shown emotion or held back from crying in front of others in order to preserve their masculinity, and 22% say they're "unlikely" to talk to someone even if they're dealing with a problem they're having trouble coping with.