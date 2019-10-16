mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

Study Shows Men Still Feel Judged When They Talk About Their Feelings

Kelly Gonsalves
Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor By Kelly Gonsalves
Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor
Kelly Gonsalves is a sex educator and journalist. She received her journalism degree from Northwestern University, and her writings on sex, relationships, identity, and wellness have appeared at The Washington Post, Vice, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and elsewhere.

Image by Victor Torres / Stocksy

October 16, 2019 — 12:03 PM

We've come a long way when it comes to breaking down norms around gender. Women are climbing workplace ladders, men are expected to be fully involved in childcare duties, and the next generation is overwhelmingly queer.

But it's important not to count our eggs before they hatch. Case in point: A newly released study found many men today still feel like they can't open up about their feelings without being judged.

Men are still pressured not to show emotions.

Commissioned by men's health charity Movember and conducted by research firm Ipsos MORI, the study surveyed 4,000 men across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia about their perceptions of masculinity and expressing emotions.

What they found is most men know expressing their emotions is important—but they still feel like they're punished for doing it. A whole 77% of men say they see talking as an effective way to deal with their problems, and 76% know it's good for their mental health.

Even so, 58% of men feel like they're expected to be "emotionally strong and to show no weakness," and 38% of men have avoided talking to others about their feelings to avoid appearing "unmanly." Over half (53%) of American men between ages 18 and 34 say they feel pressure to be "manly," and 22% of those in this age group say they're always or frequently mocked for "not being manly enough." 

These pressures come with real consequences: 39% of men say they at times change their behavior to appear more masculine, with 10% saying they do it "frequently." More than a quarter of men (29%) say they've purposefully not shown emotion or held back from crying in front of others in order to preserve their masculinity, and 22% say they're "unlikely" to talk to someone even if they're dealing with a problem they're having trouble coping with.

One in five men (21%) don't have anyone they can talk to about their problems or say they don't like talking about their problems. 

Article continues below

What needs to change.

Talking about your feelings is crucial to your well-being, no matter your gender. It allows you to process your experiences, release stress, and receive support from others when needed. Bottling up your emotions, on the other hand, can lead to a buildup of stress in the mind and body—and substantial consequences for both. Emotional suppression has been linked to cardiovascular health issues, memory loss, lower immunity to illness, and (if all that's not convincing enough) lower productivity and faster burnout.

It's a classic example of how traditional gender stereotypes end up restricting and even hurting us. Many people struggle with expressing themselves, but men, in particular, are often specifically taught not to show their emotions.

Those lessons are clearly hard to shake, but all it means is there's more work to be done. Emotional intelligence can be learned, as can better communication skills. Moreover, we can start to raise boys who can question masculinity stereotypes, and we can work on unlearning some of them ourselves. 

"Every time we are frustrated, disgusted, or uncomfortable with a man appearing 'weak' or 'sensitive,' we contribute to the problem," board-certified clinical psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP, writes at mbg. "We need to champion vulnerability. That means allowing men to have feelings, cry, and screw up without calling into question their 'manliness.' It's time to redefine manhood to celebrate emotionality and softness—and it's up to all of us to uphold this new ideal."

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Kelly Gonsalves
Kelly Gonsalves Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor
Kelly Gonsalves is a sex educator, journalist, and the sex and relationships editor at mindbodygreen. She has a degree in journalism from Northwestern University and educator...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/men-think-expressing-emotions-threatens-masculinity-study-shows

Your article and new folder have been saved!