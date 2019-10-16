Study Shows Men Still Feel Judged When They Talk About Their Feelings

Commissioned by men's health charity Movember and conducted by research firm Ipsos MORI, the study surveyed 4,000 men across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia about their perceptions of masculinity and expressing emotions.

What they found is most men know expressing their emotions is important—but they still feel like they're punished for doing it. A whole 77% of men say they see talking as an effective way to deal with their problems, and 76% know it's good for their mental health.

Even so, 58% of men feel like they're expected to be "emotionally strong and to show no weakness," and 38% of men have avoided talking to others about their feelings to avoid appearing "unmanly." Over half (53%) of American men between ages 18 and 34 say they feel pressure to be "manly," and 22% of those in this age group say they're always or frequently mocked for "not being manly enough."

These pressures come with real consequences: 39% of men say they at times change their behavior to appear more masculine, with 10% saying they do it "frequently." More than a quarter of men (29%) say they've purposefully not shown emotion or held back from crying in front of others in order to preserve their masculinity, and 22% say they're "unlikely" to talk to someone even if they're dealing with a problem they're having trouble coping with.

One in five men (21%) don't have anyone they can talk to about their problems or say they don't like talking about their problems.