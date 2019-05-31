Why We Should Be More Honest About Our Emotions At Work

Who here has cried during work?

I certainly have. I've cried while negotiating my salary and promotions with supervisors, while reading news about horrific tragedies at my desk, while giving my two weeks' notice, and sometimes just when my personal life felt overwhelming and spilled into my consciousness while I happened to be at the office.

Life doesn't stop when you arrive at your company doors; we don't suddenly become emotionless in our cubicles and conference rooms, nor should any employer want or expect us to do so. Moreover, work itself is one of the leading causes of stress in most people's lives, and so it's absolutely unsurprising that some of us can find ourselves in tears at the workplace from time to time.

That's why, as a fitting end to Mental Health Awareness Month, happiness-focused lifestyle brand ban.do has decided to dub May 31 International I Cry At Work Day.

"We spend so much of our lives at work, [and] we are certainly going to spend a percentage of that emoting," the company's founder and CCO Jen Gotch tells mbg. "It's a day to encourage all of us to embrace something that is so common and yet strangely stigmatized and rarely talked about."