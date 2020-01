Why We Should Be More Honest About Our Emotions At Work

If you tear up during a stressful situation or meeting at work, I love professional coach Lisa Rogoff's advice to never apologize after crying: After all, you haven't done anything wrong. Instead, just take a moment to collect your thoughts, pat down your wet cheeks, and then acknowledge what's getting you worked up. Then continue with your conversation. There's no need to dwell on it or make it into a big deal—it's not.

If you're navigating a particularly trying time in your life, Neo encourages having open and honest conversations with your boss about the hurdles you're going through. "Tell your boss, sharing briefly on the cause and triggers," she writes at mbg. "Be confident but also honest. Owning your struggles demonstrates that you're taking responsibility, and being vulnerable helps you connect as a human being. After all, your boss has likely had their fair share of ups and downs, too."

Neo also stresses the importance of demonstrating that you're being proactive about getting better and that you've got the team's best interests in mind as you're crafting your strategy for handling what you're going through.

Once after a particularly harrowing breakup, I took a sick day to care for my mental health. After that, I decided that instead of taking a bunch more days off and inconveniencing my whole team by making them pick up the slack in my absence, I'd just be real with them about what I was going through. I sat down with my boss and told her I'd gone through something terribly painful in my personal life and that she may see me cry, so she wouldn't be alarmed. She thanked me for my honesty, offered support, and encouraged me to take breaks throughout the day as needed.

Not all bosses are so kind, and not all workplaces are so progressive yet. But hopefully movements like #InternationalICryAtWorkDay encourages more people to talk openly about their experiences with crying at work and more workplaces to embrace cultures that support their employees owning their emotions. There's no shame in needing to cry.