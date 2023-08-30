Rachel DeAlto, relationship and communication expert at The League, describes an introvert as someone who can feel overwhelmed and drained by highly social interactions.

The concept of introversion was developed by psychiatrist Carl Jung in the early 1900s—and one of the simplest ways to spot an introvert, according to Jung, is the way they recharge their social battery.

Dating coach Blaine Anderson emphasizes this, adding that introverts tend to feel most comfortable when they’re recharging alone.

Introverts often withdraw from social activity and prefer to be in less stimulating environments, as opposed to extroverts who feel recharged by interacting with others.