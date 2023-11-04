Designed for ambitious people who want to date other ambitious people, The League is one of the most exclusive dating apps available today. It’s a great choice for working professionals, introverts, and daters of all ages.

To join The League, you’ll first need to download the app and get on the waitlist. I was lucky enough to have a friend refer me, so I didn’t have to wait—but I have been told the waitlist can take a couple months. You can also choose to pay for a membership, which fast tracks the process.

Outside of basic profile-setup information (age, occupation, height, gender), I was also asked to answer a few prompts about what I’m looking for. The League also offers the ability to have an “Opening Video” that can serve as a sort of introduction for potential matches.

The League prioritizes quality over quantity, so you only get three matches per day (though you can pay to see more prospects).

Once you match, you have 21 days to chat before the match and your chat expires. While an expired chat history is still viewable, you won’t be able to engage with that person anymore. The League does this to encourage users to get off the app and out on a date.

The first thing I noticed when testing The League is that the app has more added features than I’ve seen on any other. There’s speed video dating at 8 p.m. every Sunday; live events like mixers and fundraisers; and modern, elevated takes on chat rooms dedicated to a wide array of interests, such as vegans or winos.