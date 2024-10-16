Who should skip it

The League is a great option for daters who are looking for quality over quantity. You won’t have a slew of profiles to sift through—and you may not get a new first date every week—but it will help you date more intentionally.

If you’re an ambitious person seeking a serious relationship who also wants to date an ambitious, relationship-minded person, The League is for you.

Who should skip it

If you’re new to dating and want to explore your options and date casually, The League probably isn’t for you. That said, you can always use it in conjunction with an app that isn’t as exclusive, like Bumble.