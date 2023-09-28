Feeld App Review: What I Loved, What I'd Change, & Who Should Try It
Known as the dating app for the open-minded to meet the like-minded, Feeld is on a mission to elevate the human experience of sexuality and relationships—and, based on my own experience, it delivers.
Through paired couple accounts, kink-positive profiles, and over 20 gender and sexuality choices, the Feeld dating app is designed for people who want to explore their sexuality or alternative relationship structures such as polyamory and ethical nonmonogamy.
Intrigued, I tested Feeld for 6 months to find out whether the membership is worth it. Keep reading for my honest review.
Feeld at a glance:
Ratings
- Ease of setup: 4/5
- Match quality: 4/5
- User experience: 2/5
Available on::iOSAndroid
Unique features:No screenshots allowedOption to go by pseudonym
Where to browse:Mobile app
Best for:Kink-specific hookups
Pros:
- Kink, Queer, and Poly friendly
- One of the few ethical nonmonogamous catered apps for couples or singles to explore with similar people
- Most users are informed of consent culture
- A mix of various ages, genders, races, and sexual preferences.
Cons:
- Smaller user base than other apps
- Allows profiles with no faces
- There are only 16 city hubs to view around the world.
- Have to pay a premium to see people who like your profile.
What is Feeld?
Feeld was originally called 3nder back in 2014, and I’ve since heard it referred to as both “A hookup app for the emotionally mature" and the "Tinder of threesomes.”
The app’s founders, Ana Kirova, and Dimo Trifonov, noticed a lack of exploration features in other dating apps and rose to the solution, creating a space for couples to easily explore (either individually or together).
With over two million connections created every month, Feeld specifically caters to kinks, fetishes, and various relationship styles. As of 2023, one-third of all users are in a couple and 50% use labels other than heterosexual.
Demi Wylde, sex educator, author, and Feeld user, says Feeld is a more sexy all-around alternative to Tinder, Grindr, or Bumble, which he discovered in passing through his kink and sex educator friends.
"Feeld offers an option for kinksters, couples, queer, and poly people, a way to find friends and some fun,” Wylde says.
“You can link profiles with your current partner and merge profiles in a way so that others know you are looking for a third (or fourth, or fifth!). This key feature sets Feeld apart from most dating apps—but there are still plenty of singles available to chat as well," he adds.
Who uses Feeld?
Most Feeld users seem to have found out about the app primarily through word of mouth inside the queer, kink, and ENM communities.
Users from every end of the sex spectrum can be found on Feeld, as options for sexual preferences are considerably vast.
The primary demographic on Feeld is between 25 and 35 years old, but I've seen users in their early twenties up to age sixty-five.
According to the bios I’ve seen, most people use Feeld for kinky hookups, poly exploration, threesomes, and even play-party sourcing.
Feeld and its users are way more upfront than other dating apps. The app stands out for fostering a less judgmental, more supportive community.
When I tested Feeld, I learned quickly that there’s not a lot of dancing around people's intentions (unlike other dating apps I’ve tried).
How Feeld works
When I first downloaded Feeld, I found the interface a little confusing. Instead of the traditional swiping nature, the app uses a "heart" or a “-” to like or dislike someone.
When you start setting up your profile, you're given the option to choose your sexuality and gender from over 20 options. The options include objectumsexual, sociosexual, two-spirit, gender questioning, and more.
Each profile has an “about” section where Feeld users tend to put their locations and precisely what they are trying to get out of the app.
For example, I recently saw "lesbian top looking for casual and consistent FWB (friends with benefits), but open to more if it feels right."
You can get a sense of exactly what someone is looking for from the desires and interests sections of the profile.
There are over 20 kinks, desires, and fetishes to display, including (but not limited to) the below.
Feeld kinks & fetishes:
- FWB: friends with benefits
- GGG: defines the qualities of an excellent sexual partner: good (in bed), giving (of time and pleasure), game (for exploring and being open-minded)
- FFF: a threesome where all humans involved identify as women
- MMF: two participants identify as male, and one as female
- MMM: a threesome where all humans involved identify as a man
- BDSM
- Bondage
- Foreplay
To start a conversation, you need to first match with the person or accept a ping.
Available to paid members only, a ping is how you let someone know you're immediately interested. Feeld describes it as “buying another member a virtual drink, or virtually winking across the bar."
You are able to see how many people like your profile and their names, but it will not share their pictures or full profile without a subscription.
My experience using Feeld to date:
As someone in a queer monogamous relationship, I’m solely on the app to explore with my partner and look for possible opportunities with other people.
That in mind, I feel safest on Feeld compared to other dating apps.
I love seeing people’s intentions off the bat, too. On other apps, it's difficult to get an idea of why users are there, especially when looking for a possible third interested in a queer couple.
From my experience using Feeld, the general vibe of users is kinky, cool, and sexually open. Most seem willing to explore with less judgment than those on other mainstream apps.
How much does Feeld’s Majestic Membership cost?
Feeld's Majestic Membership costs $20 for 30 days, $40 for 90 days, or $100 for a year.
A Majestic membership offers a few key perks:
- See who likes your profile, allowing you to make connections faster
- The ability to show private photos to only your connections
- See other Majestic member's private photos
- Search for profiles with more detailed parameters
- See when a profile was last active
- One ping to use per day
The app also has lower priced membership options, such as 'Uplift' for $10. With this membership, you won’t have access to the Majestic Membership perks, but your profile will show up earlier for people in your area, increasing your chances of making connections.
Feeld cancellation policy:
Your Feeld subscription can be canceled at any time, but payment will automatically renew unless it's canceled within 24 hours of the current pay period.
What I’d change after testing Feeld
As a queer person in a lesbian relationship, part of me feels Feeld caters mostly to heterosexual kinky couples seeking a third, with various queer terminology and labels thrown in to make it feel more inclusive.
There are endless ways someone could self-identify—and although Feeld likely narrowed it down to make the interface less confusing, there are some options I’d change or add.
For example, you can list yourself as demisexual or queer, but not both. This could lead people in the queer community to feel misrepresented.
Feeld could benefit from having "write in" labeling, so if someone's options are not listed they could add it themselves.
Is Feeld worth it?
After testing Feeld for 6 months, I’d say the premium membership is worth it if you're serious about dating or hook-ups.
If you're perusing back and forth between a few apps and dating more casually, you could do just fine with the free version.
The premium subscription may be worth it for poly people, as it feels like there is a large poly community on the app—and it would be easier to find like-minded people rather than Tinder, Hinge, or Bumble.
An expert’s take on Feeld
Wylde rates the app an 8/10 and says, "Feeld still has some growing to do as the user database is rather small. Profile suggestions seem to be pretty far and few between.”
He notes that this is likely more of an obstacle in rural areas than in major cities.
“As a single gay man who really isn't that interested in group sex (as of now), I do find the AI a bit clunky when it keeps suggesting me heterosexual couples or even single female profiles,” Wylde adds.
“This occasionally happens on other apps as well, but not nearly as much as on Feeld.”
While the suggestions and filters could be refined a bit further, Wylde adds that “users from every area of the sex spectrum can be found here, which is a plus."
Who should try Feeld?
If you are involved in the queer, poly, ENM, or kink scenes and are looking for new partners or hook-ups, I recommend Feeld.
If you’re at all a little curious about sexuality or the kink scene, Feeld is a good place to learn.
Feeld is definitely best for people looking for non-conventional relationship structures and queer people.
How Feeld compares to other dating apps:
How to be successful on Feeld
Success on Feeld looks different for everyone. Besides sharing your best quality photos, injecting some levity into your profile, and being clear with your intentions, Demi Wylde suggests using what you write in your bio to your advantage.
“Since Feeld doesn’t use “prompts” to personalize profiles, filling out your bio is key to your success on the app,” he says. “Be yourself, be honest, but also be a bit playful.”
In terms of what not to do, Wylde says, “Don’t take yourself too seriously, don’t try to be something you’re not, and definitely don’t leave [your profile] blank.”
“Just like any other dating app, if you use it consciously, you can definitely find some sexy successes,” he adds.
FAQ:
Do you show your face on Feeld?
It is not mandatory to show your face on Feeld. The app acknowledges members, especially those in the kink scene, may be uncomfortable revealing their identity for personal or work reasons. Once you match, you can see additional photos.
What is a Unicorn on Feeld?
A unicorn is a person looking to meet a couple. This can either be for the night, more long term, or anything in between.
What does GGG mean on Tinder?
"GGG" on dating apps refers to a desirable sexual partner who is good in bed, equally giving of pleasure, and open to various activities with consent. If someone mentions this in their profile, it suggests they're open to casual encounters rather than looking for a serious relationship.
What does the M mean on Feeld?
Members with the M badge on their profile are subscribed to Feeld's Majestic Membership. It gives users access to enhanced features, such as searching for people based on their desires and seeing private photos.
Can monogamous people use Feeld?
Yes, although Feeld is often used in the polyamorous community to find partners, there are plenty of monogamous users. Often, people's profiles display their intentions and relationship labels.
The takeaway
It's refreshing to see apps designed specifically for communities that are often misrepresented. After testing Feeld for nine months, I believe it’s a great option in the space—and there’s nothing to lose from trying it out! If you're not in the poly, ENM, or queer scenes and want something more serious or strictly monogamous, this may not be the app for you.