Pros:

- Kink, Queer, and Poly friendly

- One of the few ethical nonmonogamous catered apps for couples or singles to explore with similar people

- Most users are informed of consent culture

- A mix of various ages, genders, races, and sexual preferences.





Cons:

- Smaller user base than other apps

- Allows profiles with no faces

- There are only 16 city hubs to view around the world.

- Have to pay a premium to see people who like your profile.