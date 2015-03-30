5 Couples Yoga Poses To Strengthen Your Relationship

The basic definition of yoga is yoke or union — the work of uniting your mind, body and spirit.

Much like Tantra, partner/couples yoga deepens the practice by including your lover, friend or family member, in postures where breathing and moving together is key. And like AcroYoga, couples yoga involves one practitioner acting as the base, and the other the flier. These roles ideally, are interchangeable.

The benefits of practicing yoga with a partner are endless, but some include improved levels of communication, deeper expressions of postures and the encouragement of trust.

Elysabeth Williamson, the developer of Principle-Based Partner Yoga, believes that partner yoga is an important part of feeling connected to not only our loved ones, but also people in general. She explains that, "Because we are so technologically based it is even more critical and crucial that we have touch … real human touch-based connections."

So why not give these five powerful couples yoga poses a try!

Before you get started, sit in Easy Pose (Sukhasana) across from your partner and get in touch with their breath. Place one hand on your heart and the other over your partner's hand, which is already on their heart. Begin inhaling and exhaling together, feeling the beating of the other's heart and then switch sides.