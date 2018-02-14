Why Breaking The Rules Is Key To Keeping The Spark Alive In Any Relationship

Even if it makes you nervous, there's always a small thrill that comes from doing something you're not supposed to do, which is why sexologist Jack Morin always talked about the "violation of prohibition" as one of the four cornerstones of desire. A little bit of rule-breaking goes a long way.

Ask yourself this: How can you introduce small transgressions in the midst of the safe and the predictable? You may know the outcome, but there are so many ways to be playful with each other throughout the day or night.