This Exercise On Love Vs. Desire Will Change How You Feel About Relationships

Do you know the difference between love and desire? Chances are, you probably think of the two as at least vaguely synonymous. But once you take a deep dive into what each really means to you, you may find there are some huge differences.

Here's the thing: While love is a biological need, desire is more centered on a motivation and drive. Desire is a fundamental human experience that we want to be present in our lives, and when we lose it, we lose an important connection with ourselves. Living without desire is like living without hope or inspiration.

Desire is larger than the act of sex—it's also about feeling like we deserve that wanting. When we feel desirable, we feel we have a sense of entitlement and subjective experience. Our desire lies in our motivational systems.