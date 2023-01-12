Stress Is Contagious — How To Know If You're Catching It, From A Neuroscientist

According to Swart, the answer is a resounding: absolutely. “The stress hormone, cortisol, actually leaks out of our skin through our sweat1 , and particles of cortisol hang around in the atmosphere around us,” she explains on the mindbodygreen podcast. She notes it’s a similar process to other hormones, like estrogen and progesterone—that’s why many people believe women who exist in close quarters (i.e., live or work together), may wind up synchronizing their menstrual cycles. “That's how much our hormones affect each other,” Swart adds.

And everyone has varying levels of cortisol, regardless of gender. “If somebody is stressed—particularly if they're repressing it, so their cortisol levels are high and it's not being expressed by speaking or exercising—then that literally drifts into the atmosphere and goes through your skin into your blood and artificially raises your cortisol levels,” Swart says.

In other words: Secondhand stress2 is very much real. It’s an unfortunate little factoid, but knowledge is power, is it not?