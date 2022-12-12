“95% of trauma is multi-generational,” says Maté. “You unwittingly pass it on.” Meaning, your trauma might actually be a byproduct of your parents’ (or grandparents’) experience that wasn’t quite resolved by the time they had you—and that can affect how you interact with the world. Remember, trauma is not about a specific event. “It's the wound that you're carrying,” Maté reminds us. That wound usually runs deep.

So the question becomes: How do you identify trauma that’s not exactly yours? The thing is, it actually starts with looking inward. “The more people understand their own traumas, the more [they] see with clear eyes the traumas of others,” says Maté. “The nervous system has a memory in it that is not necessarily conscious, but the wound will still show up in the present moment.”

That’s why Maté likes to ask folks about the last time they were upset with somebody. “Most of the time people are upset, it's about something else,” he says. “It's easy for me to tell about somebody's childhood trauma if they tell me the last time they were really upset with somebody in their lives. Usually, it’s about old stuff.”