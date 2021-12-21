Struggling To Find Your Passion? Science Says That's Actually A Good Thing

As I explore in my new book Unfollow Your Passion: How to Create a Life that Matters to You, our mindset plays a significant role in how we think about and pursue things we’re passionate about—as well as what we give up on.

In a paper published in Psychological Science in 2018, Paul O’Keefe, Ph.D. along with Dweck and Gregory Walton, Ph.D., explored what role the two mindsets play in exploring and developing interests.

“People are often told to find their passion, as though passions and interests are pre-formed and must simply be discovered,” the authors write. “This idea, however, has hidden motivational implications."

The researchers conducted five studies on college students to examine how a fixed vs. a growth mindset about passion affected participants’ willingness to explore and develop their interests.

Participants were asked to identify as either a “techy” (think math, engineering, science) or a “fuzzy” (arts and humanities) and then were given articles that matched and mismatched their interest identity. They found that a fixed mindset was associated with less interest in a topic outside of their identity; i.e., a fixed-mindset techy was less likely to entertain an interest in the humanities, whereas a growth-mindset techy might.

Worth mentioning is that those with fixed mindsets about passion believed that once they found one, it would provide “boundless” motivation, whereas those with a growth mindset knew it wouldn’t always be easy. (You can probably guess who’s more likely to stick with something.)

In one of the studies, the researchers showed participants a fun video about black holes, which everyone loved. Next, they were handed a difficult article on the topic, written for a scientific audience. As predicted, interest in black holes fell—but the drop-off was far more severe in those who endorsed a fixed mindset (“Guess I’m not that into astronomy after all!”).

This research demonstrates that being dogged about passionate pursuits or believing you’re “meant” to do something may actually undermine your ability to grow, evolve, and discover new and potentially fulfilling interests—or give up on them altogether.

As the study authors put it: “Urging people to find their passion may lead them to put all their eggs in one basket but then to drop that basket when it becomes difficult to carry.”

What if we let go of this idea of the passion-as-Easter-egg hunt? What would it look like to embrace or explore a growth mindset around our own interests?