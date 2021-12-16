Do You Have a Strong Sense of Purpose? How To Find Out & Then Build It

The more centered you are in your sense of purpose, the more you will become your own anchor during intense times.

Knowing your purpose is freeing—and finding it can be similar to decluttering your home. Like a good home cleaning session, getting clear on your purpose will leave you with the things that you truly value and that bring you great joy. It will allow you to focus on the direction that is most important to you and lead to higher levels of health, success, and happiness.

Here is a primer on how to strengthen your sense of purpose for the year ahead and beyond.