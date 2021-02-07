Most people I know have lost something this past year, myself included. Today, I'm grateful for my seven-year-long relationship and marriage, though its aftermath has not been easy.

Since my divorce, I've had to unravel the control forced upon me from a narcissistic partner who later reveled in letting me know that I would never find anyone that matched him again. Before I'd met my husband, I'd been a successful writer, working for acclaimed magazines such as Vogue. I'd won awards, and had written three books published across the world. His gaslighting had carefully seized my confidence and independence.

Once I moved out, I remembered that there was a whole world outside of the isolation of our suburban villa, one where I could make my own decisions, see all of my old friends again, and go back to focus on my work.

That realization took me on the mind-bending journey of trying to reconnect with myself. Because of the pandemic, this journey couldn't take me too far away. As I tried to find meaning in the chaos, I was drawn to the places of worship in my area. I started with visiting unknown manors and remote meditation retreats—but it wasn't until my brief stay in a monastery that things began changing rapidly. That is where I regained my connection with the universe, or what I now dare to call God.