mbg Contributor

Dorothea Gundtoft is an award-winning author of three international fashion and design books (Real Nordic Living, New Nordic Design, and Fashion Scandinavia) published in 45 countries and translated into ten languages.

She won the famous London ‘Book Wars’ in The Stylist Magazine, and has been ’The book of The Week' in The Times. Dorothea has also talked about lifestyle on everything from BBC World and Monocle Radio, to The Cut by New York Magazine. She’s an ELLE Award winner and Vogue New Generation nominee, and also a regular contributor to Vogue, ELLE, V Magazine and Dazed & Confused.