8 Essential Lessons On Living A Meaningful Life, From A Monastery

I recently spent six weeks living in monasteries following a painful divorce, and the experience completely changed my perspective on love, faith, and purpose. (You can read more about it here.)

During my stay, I met one nun in particular who had a profound impact on me. She has dedicated her life to God for over 20 years and lived in monasteries across the world, from Rome to Jerusalem. We've stayed in touch, and our check-ins have helped me find an increased sense of peace through this particularly difficult time.

Here are a few well-being lessons that I have taken away from our conversations, in case they're helpful to you, too. Those who do not follow a monotheistic religion can ascribe her advice to spirit, the Universe, or any other higher power.