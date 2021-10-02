Need A Break? 9 Restorative Yoga Poses To Help You Loosen Up & Wind Down

Restorative yoga is all about slowing down, activating the parasympathetic nervous system, and facilitating healing. In this type of practice, you'll typically hold poses longer than in a more active class (such as vinyasa), and use supporting props like blankets, bolsters, blocks, etc. (To learn more about the practice, check out our guide on restorative yoga.)

As a yoga instructor myself, I've rounded up nine of my favorite restorative yoga poses to get you started, demonstrated by Phyllicia Bonanno, Emily Chen, and Juanina Kocher.